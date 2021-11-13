How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Philadelphia takes on Indiana, seeks to stop 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to end its three-game slide with a win against Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 2-6 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The 76ers are 5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks third in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.6% as a team from downtown this season. Seth Curry leads them shooting 47.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is scoring 18.3 points per game with 11.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pacers. Chris Duarte is averaging 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.1 points and 4.7 assists for the 76ers. Curry is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 108.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (back), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (knee).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Riller: out (knee), Isaiah Joe: out (health and safety protocols).