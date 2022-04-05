 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
Bally Sports Indiana≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Indiana≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Philadelphia faces Indiana after Embiid's 44-point outing

Philadelphia 76ers (48-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-54, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -12.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Indiana Pacers after Joel Embiid scored 44 points in the 76ers’ 112-108 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pacers are 11-38 against conference opponents. Indiana has a 3-14 record in one-possession games.

The 76ers are 29-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Embiid averaging 9.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 14 the Pacers won 118-113 led by 27 points from Justin Holiday, while Tobias Harris scored 32 points for the 76ers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oshae Brissett is averaging 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Embiid is averaging 30.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 113.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 113.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (back), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out for season (foot), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Chris Duarte: out (toe).

76ers: None listed.

