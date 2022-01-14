How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on January 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Phoenix faces Indiana, seeks 4th straight road win

Phoenix Suns (31-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-27, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Suns play Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 12-11 at home. Indiana ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.4 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis paces the Pacers with 11.9 boards.

The Suns are 14-4 on the road. Phoenix ranks fifth in the league with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 19 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Devin Booker is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, while averaging 23.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Cameron Johnson is shooting 54.7% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 107.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (achilles), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Chris Duarte: out (personal).

Suns: Ish Wainright: out (health protocols), Abdel Nader: day to day (knee), Cameron Johnson: out (ankle), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).