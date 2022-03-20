How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on March 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Portland faces Indiana, looks to break 3-game slide

Portland Trail Blazers (26-43, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-47, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into the matchup against Indiana as losers of three games in a row.

The Pacers are 15-20 in home games. Indiana averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 11-14 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Trail Blazers have gone 9-25 away from home. Portland is seventh in the Western Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 3.0.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 110-106 on Nov. 6, with CJ McCollum scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Duarte averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Buddy Hield is shooting 42.1% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Anfernee Simons is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists. Brandon Williams is shooting 43.0% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (concussion), Chris Duarte: out (toe).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).