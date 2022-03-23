How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Sacramento takes on Indiana, seeks to break 3-game slide

Sacramento Kings (25-48, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-47, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into the matchup with Indiana after losing three games in a row.

The Pacers are 16-20 on their home court. Indiana is 14-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Kings are 9-25 in road games. Sacramento has a 12-32 record against teams above .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last meeting 94-91 on Nov. 7. Caris LeVert scored 22 points points to help lead the Pacers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Duarte is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Pacers. Duane Washington Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 23.2 points and 5.6 assists for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 117.7 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 112.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out for season (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (concussion), Chris Duarte: day to day (toe).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out for season (personal), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hand).