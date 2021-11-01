How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, while in San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Pacers take on the Spurs on 4-game slide

By The Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs (2-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-6, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana aims to end its four-game slide when the Pacers play San Antonio.

Indiana went 34-38 overall with a 13-23 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Pacers averaged 115.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.3 last season.

San Antonio went 33-39 overall a season ago while going 19-17 on the road. The Spurs averaged 111.1 points per game last season, 17.4 from the free throw line and 29.7 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Pacers: Kelan Martin: day to day (hamstring), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (knee).

Spurs: Doug McDermott: out (right knee), Zach Collins: out (ankle).