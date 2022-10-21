Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 21, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Friday, October 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Indiana are no longer available on YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV, these are your only ways to watch Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs games this season.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Pacers play the Spurs in out-of-conference contest

San Antonio Spurs (0-1, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (0-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana and San Antonio play in non-conference action.

Indiana finished 25-57 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Pacers gave up 114.9 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 18-23 on the road. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.2% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: Jalen Smith: day to day (knee), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (foot), Daniel Theis: out (knee), Myles Turner: out (ankle).

Spurs: None listed.