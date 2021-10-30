How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana takes on Toronto, looks to end 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (3-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (1-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pacers -3.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup with Toronto as losers of three games in a row.

Indiana went 34-38 overall and 20-22 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Pacers averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free throw line and 36.9 from 3-point range.

Toronto finished 27-45 overall and 17-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game last season, 43.6 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors defeated the Pacers 118-100 in their last meeting on Oct. 27. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points, and Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 18 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Kelan Martin: out (hamstring), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (knee), Caris LeVert: out (back).

Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).