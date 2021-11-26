How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Anunoby and the Raptors visit conference foe Indiana

By The Associated Press

Toronto Raptors (9-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Toronto will play on Friday.

The Pacers are 4-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana scores 107.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Raptors are 7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 3.2.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors won 97-94 in the last meeting on Oct. 30. Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 21 points, and Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 21.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Pacers. Sabonis is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

OG Anunoby is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 19.7 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 104.8 points, 47.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points per game.

Raptors: 3-7, averaging 108.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Raptors: OG Anunoby: out (hip).