How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors Game Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time
On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors
- When: Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: Bally Sports Indiana and Fox Sports Indiana
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Indiana
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Indiana
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Toronto visits Indiana on 3-game road slide
Toronto Raptors (7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -1; over/under is 228.5
BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Indiana looking to stop its three-game road skid.
Indiana went 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Pacers gave up 114.9 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.
Toronto went 48-34 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 107.1 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.
INJURIES: Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).
Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).