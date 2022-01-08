How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana faces Utah on 3-game home slide

Utah Jazz (28-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its three-game home losing streak with a victory over Utah.

The Pacers have gone 11-10 in home games. Indiana ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.7 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 11.9 boards.

The Jazz are 14-4 on the road. Utah currently has the league’s highest scoring offense with 116.0 points while shooting 47.7%.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Jazz 111-100 in their last meeting on Nov. 12. Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 30 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 18.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Mitchell is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, while averaging 25.5 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Bojan Bogdanovic is shooting 51.5% and averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 107.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 116.4 points, 48.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Jeremy Lamb: day to day (health and safety protocols), Caris LeVert: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (health and safety protocols), Chris Duarte: day to day (reconditioning), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Justin Anderson: out (health protocols), Torrey Craig: out (health protocols).

Jazz: Rudy Gay: out (heel), Rudy Gobert: out (health protocols), Royce O’Neale: out (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (finger), Donovan Mitchell: out (back), Joe Ingles: out (health protocols), Jordan Clarkson: out (back), Mike Conley: out (rest).