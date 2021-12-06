How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Pacers face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington+, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana faces Washington on home slide

By The Associated Press

Washington Wizards (14-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (9-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Washington looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Pacers have gone 5-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 23.6 assists per game led by Malcolm Brogdon averaging 6.1.

The Wizards have gone 9-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 4-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Wizards won 135-134 in overtime in the last matchup on Oct. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brogdon is averaging 20.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Bradley Beal is scoring 21.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 14.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 107.0 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 103.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Justin Holiday: out (health protocols), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).