How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Online on February 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Indiana plays Washington, looks to break home slide

Washington Wizards (26-30, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (19-40, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Washington looking to stop its four-game home slide.

The Pacers are 8-29 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is 9-13 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Wizards are 19-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is eighth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 109.9 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pacers won 116-110 in the last matchup on Dec. 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Duarte is averaging 13.4 points for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 21.8 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wizards, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 19.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 112.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 100.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Chris Duarte: out (toe), Myles Turner: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (ankle), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles).

Wizards: Daniel Gafford: out (reconditioning), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Rui Hachimura: day to day (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).