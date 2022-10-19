 Skip to Content
How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Pacers face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards

In Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports RSNs, these are your only ways to watch Pacers games this season.

Can you stream Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Pacers vs. Wizards Last Game

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Indiana, and Fox Sports Indiana + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview: Pacers host the Wizards for season opener

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Washington Wizards in the season opener.

Indiana finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference games and 16-25 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 114.9 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.

Washington went 35-47 overall and 24-28 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards averaged 25.0 assists per game on 40.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: None listed.

Wizards: Corey Kispert: out (ankle).

