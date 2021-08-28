 Skip to Content
How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Indiana State Live for Free Online on August 28, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Indiana State Sycamores face the Eastern Illinois Panthers from Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) in Terre Haute, IN. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana State Sycamores vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

It’s been 644 days since Indiana State hit the field to cap off the 2019 season as the Sycamores hit the field this weekend against Eastern Illinois. The Sycamores will be hitting the field for the first time since the end of the 2019 season after topping Missouri State on the road in the season finale, 51-24.

The Indiana State and Eastern Illinois series is the longest running rivalry in Sycamores’ history dating back to their first contest in 1901. The teams have competed off and on over the last few years with ISU hosting the contest 48 times in Terre Haute.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois / Indiana State Preview

