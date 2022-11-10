 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Indiana Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the #13 Indiana Hoosiers face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

The Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Big Ten Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman on Sling TV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV's Blue Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman game on Big Ten Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman on fuboTV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Big Ten Network≥ $89.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman Live Stream

Bethune-Cookman vs. Indiana Game Preview: No. 13 Indiana and Bethune-Cookman meet for out-of-conference matchup

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Indiana and Bethune-Cookman meet in non-conference action.

Indiana finished 21-14 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Hoosiers allowed opponents to score 66.2 points per game and shoot 39.6% from the field last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 9-21 overall with a 4-13 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 63.4 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.6% from behind the arc last season.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.