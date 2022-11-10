How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Indiana Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the #13 Indiana Hoosiers face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

The Indiana vs. Bethune-Cookman game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Big Ten Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Indiana Game Preview: No. 13 Indiana and Bethune-Cookman meet for out-of-conference matchup

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at Indiana Hoosiers (1-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Indiana and Bethune-Cookman meet in non-conference action.

Indiana finished 21-14 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Hoosiers allowed opponents to score 66.2 points per game and shoot 39.6% from the field last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 9-21 overall with a 4-13 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 63.4 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.6% from behind the arc last season.