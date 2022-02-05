How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Indiana Hoosiers face the #18 Illinois Fighting Illini from Assembly Hall. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

When: Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

The Indiana vs. Illinois game will be streaming on ESPN.

Illinois vs. Indiana Game Preview: No. 18 Illinois visits Indiana after Cockburn's 37-point showing

Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Illinois faces the Indiana Hoosiers after Kofi Cockburn scored 37 points in Illinois’ 80-67 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hoosiers have gone 13-1 in home games. Indiana scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Fighting Illini have gone 9-2 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Hoosiers and Fighting Illini match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 60.1% and averaging 18.3 points for the Hoosiers. Parker Stewart is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Trent Frazier is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Fighting Illini. Cockburn is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.