How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Indiana Hoosiers face the #18 Illinois Fighting Illini from Assembly Hall. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Indiana vs. Illinois game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Illinois on fuboTV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Illinois game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Illinois on Sling TV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Illinois game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Illinois game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Illinois game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Illinois game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Illinois on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Indiana vs. Illinois game.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Illinois on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Indiana vs. Illinois game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Illinois vs. Indiana Game Preview: No. 18 Illinois visits Indiana after Cockburn's 37-point showing

Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Illinois faces the Indiana Hoosiers after Kofi Cockburn scored 37 points in Illinois’ 80-67 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hoosiers have gone 13-1 in home games. Indiana scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Fighting Illini have gone 9-2 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Hoosiers and Fighting Illini match up Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 60.1% and averaging 18.3 points for the Hoosiers. Parker Stewart is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Trent Frazier is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Fighting Illini. Cockburn is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

