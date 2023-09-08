How to Watch Indiana State vs. Indiana 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Indiana Hoosiers face the Indiana State Sycamores from Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Indiana State Sycamores

When : Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT

: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT Location : Indiana University’s Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN 47408)

: Indiana University’s Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN 47408) TV Channel : Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network

The Indiana vs. Indiana State game will be streaming on Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Indiana State Live Stream

Indiana State vs. Indiana Game Preview: Game Preview

Indiana State (0-1) at Indiana (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m. ET

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Indiana is trying to rebound from last week’s loss to No. 3 Ohio State while celebrating the Mallory coaching tree. Indiana State coach Curt Mallory is the youngest son of the late Bill Mallory, the winningest coach in Hoosiers history and current Indiana coach Tom Allen says the pregame hug will not be just another “bro hug.” The Sycamores are seeking a milestone first win in this series.

KEY MATCHUP

Indiana State QBs vs. Hoosiers secondary. Last season, injuries forced Indiana State to use four different quarterbacks. If Week 1 is any indication, 2023 may be more of the same. Evan Olaes started the game but threw only two passes — both interceptions. Gavin Screws didn’t fare much better, also throwing two interceptions — both returned for touchdowns. If the Sycamores can’t take care of the ball against Indiana’s much improved and quite aggressive secondary, it could be an even longer night than Eastern Illinois’ 27-0 drubbing last weekend.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Indiana State: WR Dakota Caton. The two-time all-conference selection was the Sycamores most productive receiver last week. He caught six passes for 70 yards. The rest of the receiving corps finished with seven catches for 46 yards. If Indiana State’s passing game is going to get started, Caton must play a key role.

Indiana: QB Tayven Jackson. Allen already has announced the transfer from Tennessee will start this game after deciding to let the QB competition with Brendan Sorsby to continue into the regular season. While the Hoosiers struggled offensively last weekend, Indiana seemed to have more juice with Jackson behind center.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the sixth Friday night game in Hoosiers history and just the third on their home turf. … The two in-state schools have only met six times overall, none since 2014. … Indiana has won 13 consecutive games against FCS foes including 4-0 under Allen. … Indiana State is 0-5 against the FBS under Curt Mallory. … Bill Mallory’s other two sons — Mike (Denver Broncos) and Doug (Michigan Wolverines) — are also current coaches who have experience in the FBS and NFL. Mike Mallory’s son, William, is a rookie tight end with the Indianapolis Colts. … Neither the Hoosiers or Sycamores scored a touchdown in their season openers.