How to Watch Kent State vs. Indiana March Madness Game Live Online on March 17, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT, the #19 Indiana Hoosiers face the Kent State Golden Flashes from MVP Arena. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

The Indiana vs. Kent State game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream TBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Kent State vs. Indiana Game Preview: Indiana and Kent State play in first round of NCAA Tournament

Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6, 15-3 MAC) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (22-11, 12-8 Big Ten)

Albany, New York; Friday, 9:55 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -4; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers square off against the Kent State Golden Flashes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hoosiers’ record in Big Ten play is 12-8, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Indiana is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Flashes’ record in MAC action is 15-3. Kent State ranks sixth in the MAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Miryne Thomas averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller Kopp is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 7.9 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 22.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Indiana.

Thomas is averaging 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Sincere Carry is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.