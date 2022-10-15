 Skip to Content
How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana Live Online on October 15, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Indiana Hoosiers face the Maryland Terrapins from Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) in Bloomington, IN. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Maryland Terrapins

The Indiana vs. Maryland game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Maryland on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Maryland game on ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Maryland on Sling TV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Maryland game on ESPN2 with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Maryland on fuboTV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Maryland game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Maryland on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Maryland game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Maryland on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Maryland game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Maryland on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Indiana vs. Maryland game on the streaming service.

Maryland vs. Indiana Game Preview: Maryland, Indiana trying to rebound from recent struggles

Maryland (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) at Indiana (3-3, 1-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: Maryland by 11 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Indiana leads 7-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams could use midseason reboots. The Terrapins have lost two of three though wins over Indiana and Northwestern the next two weeks would make them bowl eligible before having to play Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State. Reeling Indiana has lost three in a row since starting 3-0, and this week coach Tom Allen fired his offensive line coach. The Hoosiers desperately need a win on their home turf.

KEY MATCHUP

Maryland’s pass rush vs. Indiana’s offensive line. The Terrapins rank third in the Big Ten with 15 sacks and if they keep it up against Indiana, it could be the difference in this game. The Hoosiers already have allowed a league-high 19 sacks and have the league’s second-worst ground game. The combination prompted Allen to promote Rod Carey to new offensive line coach even though he’s spent most of this season working with Indiana’s defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maryland: TE Corey Dyches. It’s tough enough to deal with Maryland receivers Rakim Jarrett, Jacob Copeland, Dontay Demus and Jeshaun Jones, but the Terrapins also use their tight ends well. Dyches has 22 catches for a team-high 322 yards.

Indiana: WR Cam Camper. The Hoosiers top receiver returned last week but caught just two passes for 39 yards against Michigan. The Terrapins have struggled against the pass this season and Camper needs one more 10-reception game to tie the school’s single-season record (Whop Philyor and Damarlo Belcher, three each).

FACTS & FIGURES

Maryland has lost three of the last four in this series, is 1-4 all-time in Bloomington and hasn’t been 5-2 since 2016. … The Hoosiers are 3-1 on their home turf. … The Terrapins have scored 27 or more points in eight consecutive games. … Allen needs one victory to become the seventh coach in Hoosiers history with 30 career wins. … Maryland has scored four touchdowns and two field goals on its first drives and is the only FBS team to score on its opening possession in every game this season. … Grad transfer LB Bradley Jennings Jr. recorded 13 tackles in his Indiana starting debut and LB Dasan McCullough ranks second in the FBS among true freshmen in sacks (four). … Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa threw for a career best 419 yards in last season’s 38-35 victory over the Hoosiers and enters this week ranked in the FBS’ top 25 in completion percentage (74.1), completions per game (24.3), yards passing (1,731) and total offense (303.2).

