How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Live Online on January 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Hoosiers face the #13 Ohio State Buckeyes from Assembly Hall. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Indiana vs. Ohio State game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Ohio State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Ohio State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up Now $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Indiana vs. Ohio State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Ohio State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Ohio State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Ohio State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Ohio State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Indiana vs. Ohio State game.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Ohio State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Indiana vs. Ohio State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Indiana vs. Ohio State Live Stream

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Preview: Indiana looks to knock off No. 13 Ohio State

No. 13 Ohio State (9-2, 3-0) vs. Indiana (10-3, 1-2)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ohio State looks to give Indiana its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents. Indiana’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes 67-65 on Feb. 7, 2021. Ohio State remains No. 13 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Nebraska last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Indiana has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Race Thompson, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Parker Stewart have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Hoosiers points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Buckeyes have given up just 66 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 69.5 per game they allowed against non-conference opponents.EFFECTIVE E.J.: E.J. Liddell has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 72.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Hoosiers are 10-0 when they block at least five opposing shots and 0-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Buckeyes are 8-0 when they score at least 71 points and 1-2 on the year when falling short of 71.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Ohio State’s Justin Ahrens has attempted 63 3-pointers and connected on 41.3 percent of them, and is 12 for 34 over the last five games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Indiana has held opposing teams to 35.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.