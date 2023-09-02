 Skip to Content
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana 2023 College Football Game Live Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

The Big Ten kicks off its new media rights deal with CBS on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET, as the Indiana Hoosiers host the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. In addition to airing on CBS, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service, you can also watch on Paramount+ which will provide access to games on CBS. However, if you want to watch all of the college football action, we recommend taking advantage of 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Indiana vs. Ohio State game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on Paramount Plus, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV. You can also stream the game with a 30-day free trial to Paramount+.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Ohio State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Ohio State game on CBS with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Ohio State on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Ohio State game on CBS with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Ohio State on Fubo?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Ohio State game on CBS with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Ohio State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Ohio State game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Ohio State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Indiana vs. Ohio State game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Indiana vs. Ohio State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Indiana vs. Ohio State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Indiana vs. Ohio State Live Stream

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Preview

