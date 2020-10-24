How to Watch Indiana vs. Penn State on FS1 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Indiana Hoosiers face the #8 Penn State Nittany Lions from Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) in Bloomington, IN. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Indiana vs. Penn State Game Preview

Penn State opens its 134th season of football by visiting Indiana Saturday in Memorial Stadium. Penn State has won 16 of its last 18 season-opening contests and four consecutive.

The Nittany Lions also return 17 starters – 10 on offense, four on defense and three on special teams. Among the returning starters are 2019 All-Big Ten second-team honorees Pat Freiermuth and Shaka Toney, third-team honoree Tariq Castro-Fields, as well as honorable-mention selections Journey Brown, Sean Clifford, Will Fries, Michal Menet, Jake Pinegar and Lamont Wade.

In 2019, Indiana went 8-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten, earning a berth in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The unit returns All-Big Ten honorees WR Whop Philyor and RB Stevie Scott III.