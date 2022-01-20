How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Indiana Hoosiers face the #7 Purdue Boilermakers from Assembly Hall. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

The Indiana vs. Purdue game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Purdue vs. Indiana Game Preview: Indiana hosts No. 4 Purdue following Jackson-Davis' 23-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points in Indiana’s 78-71 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hoosiers are 11-0 on their home court. Indiana has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers are 4-2 in conference matchups. Purdue ranks third in the Big Ten with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevion Williams averaging 5.4.

The Hoosiers and Boilermakers face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Parker Stewart is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jaden Ivey is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.