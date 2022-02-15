How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Indiana Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Indiana Hoosiers face the #14 Wisconsin Badgers from Assembly Hall. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

When: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Indiana vs. Wisconsin game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana Game Preview: No. 14 Wisconsin plays Indiana following Wahl's 23-point showing

Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (16-8, 7-7 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Wisconsin takes on the Indiana Hoosiers after Tyler Wahl scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 73-65 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Hoosiers have gone 13-2 at home. Indiana is fourth in the Big Ten with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Trayce Jackson-Davis averaging 12.8.

The Badgers are 10-4 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin is 17-5 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Badgers won 64-59 in the last matchup on Dec. 9. Jonathan Davis led the Badgers with 23 points, and Race Thompson led the Hoosiers with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is shooting 56.9% and averaging 17.5 points for the Hoosiers. Thompson is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Davis is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.