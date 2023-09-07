 Skip to Content
How to Watch Indianapolis Colts Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

The 2023 Indianapolis Colts season is ready to stampede through your living room! The Colts are currently scheduled to appear only on CBS, Fox, NFL Network, and Paramount+ this season, but that could change due to flex scheduling rules! The team has a new rookie quarterback and plenty of hope, but how quickly will those factors translate to on-field success? Find out with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch the 2023 Indianapolis Colts Season

About 2023 Indianapolis Colts Season

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is ready to take the NFL by storm this season. Richardson was seen as an uber-talented but raw prospect coming out of Florida, and now he’ll get a chance to prove he belongs in the NFL. Will he have Jonathan Taylor by his side? Will head coach Shane Steichen be able to replicate the success he had with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles? Those are the biggest questions surrounding the Colts heading into the year.

Flexible scheduling rules kick in during Week 5, so all games after may be on different channels when the time comes. Check out the 2023 Indianapolis Colts TV schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 10 1 1 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars FOX
Sept. 17 2 1 p.m. @ Houston Texans FOX
Sept. 24 3 1 p.m. @ Baltimore Ravens CBS
Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams FOX
Oct. 8 5 1 p.m. vs. Tennessee Titans CBS
Oct. 15 6 1 p.m. @ Jacksonville Jaguars CBS
Oct. 22 7 1 p.m. vs. Cleveland Browns CBS
Oct. 29 8 1 p.m. vs. New Orleans Saints FOX
Nov. 5 9 4:05 p.m. @ Carolina Panthers CBS
Nov. 12 10 9:30 a.m. @ New England Patriots (Germany) NFL Network
Nov. 19 11 BYE
Nov. 26 12 1 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CBS
Dec. 3 13 1 p.m. @ Tennessee Titans CBS
Dec. 10 14 1 p.m. @ Cincinnati Bengals CBS
Dec. 17 15 TBD vs. Pittsburgh Steelers TBD
Dec. 24 16 1 p.m. @ Atlanta Falcons FOX
Dec. 31 17 1 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders CBS
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD vs. Houston Texans TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Indianapolis Colts on DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM’s current retransmission dispute with Nexstar has knocked CBS and Fox off the service in Indianapolis, so it’s not the best choice for streaming the Colts until those stations have been restored.

Can You Watch the 2023 Indianapolis Colts on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Indianapolis Colts on ESPN+?

No, there are no Colts games slated to appear on ESPN+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Indianapolis Colts on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV carries all necessary broadcast and cable channels for streaming the Colts in Indianapolis.

Can You Watch the 2023 Indianapolis Colts on Paramount+?

Yes, you can stream the Colts on Paramount+ any time they’re playing on CBS in your market.

Can You Watch the 2023 Indianapolis Colts on Peacock?

No, the Colts are not scheduled to play on NBC or Peacock at any point this season currently.

Can You Watch the 2023 Indianapolis Colts on Prime Video?

No, the Indianapolis Colts are not currently slated to appear on “Thursday Night Football” on [Prime Video in 2023.

Can You Watch the 2023 Indianapolis Colts on Sling TV?

There are no broadcast channels available with a Sling TV subscription in Indianapolis, but the team can be streamed on NFL Network via Sling Blue.

Can You Watch the 2023 Indianapolis Colts on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Colts or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Indianapolis Colts on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV carries all the broadcast and cable channels needed to stream the Colts in 2023.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$5.99
CBS---$11.99
Fox---
NFL Network^
$15 (≥ $99.99)		---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS and Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Pack
Includes: NFL Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, Fox, and NFL Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS, Fox, and NFL Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS, Fox, and NFL Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: Fox and NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Breakdown of the 2023 Indianapolis Colts Season

