NFL Preseason 2021: How to Watch Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: TV/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Indianapolis Colts face the Carolina Panthers from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, ID. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, WSOC, and WXIN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Carolina Panthers

In Indianapolis the game is streaming on WXIN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Charlotte, the game is streaming on WSOC, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Other Local Affiliates Covering The Game:

Carolina

WSOC (ABC/9 - Charlotte)
WRAL (NBC/5 - Raleigh/Durham)
WITN (NBC/7 - Greenville NC)
WSFX (FOX/26 - Wilmington NC)
WSPA (CBS/7 - Spartanburg SC)
WMBF (NBC/32 - Myrtle Beach)
WCSC (CBS/5 - Charleston SC)
WVEC (ABC/13 - Norfolk VA)
WJBF (ABC/6 - Augusta GA)
WJCL (ABC/22 - Savannah GA)

Indianapolis

WXIN (FOX/59 - Indianapolis)
WBKI (CW/58 - Louisville)
WFFT (FOX/55 - Fort Wayne IN)
WCWW (CW/25 - South Bend IN)
WAWV (ABC/38 - Terre Haute IN)
WTVW (CW/7 - Evansville IN)
KFVE (13.2 - Honolulu)

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
WSOC (ABC)---
WXIN (Fox)---
NFL Network---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Panthers vs. Colts Preseason Preview

