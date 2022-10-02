How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 Game Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Indianapolis Colts face the Tennessee Titans from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, ID. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Fox on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game on Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can you stream Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans on fuboTV?

You can watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

Can you stream Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

Can you stream Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans on Sling TV?

You can watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game on Fox with Sling TV's Blue Plan in select markets – but not in Indianapolis or Nashville. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time.

Fox is available in Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

You will also be able to stream ESPN and NBC.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS, ESPN, and NBC.

Can You Stream Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans on NFL+?

If the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Live Stream

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Preview: NFL rushing champs vie for crown in Titans-Colts clash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Derrick Henry last visited Indianapolis, a third straight rushing crown seemed like a lock.

A broken foot and the rapid ascension of Jonathan Taylor ended Henry’s two-year reign.

Now, as the Tennessee-Indianapolis rivalry resumes Sunday, two of the league’s star backs — the former champ and the current one — will vie for the title of AFC South rushing king.

“It’s always a battle and they have a good run defense,” Henry said Thursday. “It’s always a challenge and has always been a challenge. You have to get your mind right for Sunday and it starts out there.”

Time will tell whether last season’s results represent a true changing of the guard.

Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, topped the 1,000-yard mark each of his first two seasons as the Titans starter and 2,000 in his third. Last year, despite missing the final nine regular-season games, Henry still finished ninth in the league with 937 yards.

Since returning from surgery, his four-game totals hardly resemble rushing royalty — 254 yards, 3.43 yards per carry, no 100-yard games.

Facing Indy (1-1-1) could help. Tennessee (1-2) hopes Henry can be as dominant this week as he’s been historically against the Colts. In 12 games, he’s rushed for 1,045 yards and six TDs, and he had four straight 100-yard outings before hurting his foot at Indy last October.

“He’s like a locomotive and once he gets rolling it’s tough to stop that motion,” Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “For us, it’s really make sure that when he stops his feet to get to him, cut off those running lanes so he doesn’t just get flying down there.”

Taylor’s trajectory has been equally impressive.

He’s one of three FBS players with multiple 2,000-yard seasons and nearly became the first to achieve the feat three times. Taylor ran for more than 1,000 yards as a rookie, then emerged as a star last season with 1,811 yards and 18 TDs, both league bests, along with a league-high 2,171 yards from scrimmage.

This year, Taylor ranks fourth in the league in yards per game (95.3) despite only logging nine carries at Jacksonville and being held in check by Kansas City. This week, he faces the league’s 29th-ranked run defense.

“I don’t know that it’s a throwback game because we both play offense, so they’ve done that (run first) a lot of times in my career,” Taylor said. “I just always like to be wherever they need me, when they need me at a high level.”

TOUGH SLEDDING

Indy’s defense has allowed the third fewest yards rushing per game (77.0) and hasn’t allowed any back to top 64 yards this season. The Colts want to prove they can hold up against an old nemesis, too.

“It’s a mindset — we’ve got to stop the run, we’ve got to be No. 1 in the run game,” three-time All-Pro Shaquille Leonard said. “For me, as a linebacker, if you knock out the run, you know what’s coming. It’s got to be the pass so that’s what we want to do — stop the run, make the quarterback beat us with his arm.”

THE HEAVYWEIGHTS

Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons knows all about Quenton Nelson — and how some consider the three-time All-Pro the league’s best guard. After earning his first Pro Bowl trip last year, Simmons promises to be ready for a heavyweight bout.

“He’s going to have to line up and play football when it comes down to it, which is what I’m going to do Sunday,” Simmons said.

SACK ATTACK

Even with Nelson, the Colts have been dogged all week by questions about an offensive line that has already allowed 12 sacks and struggled to open the gaping holes Taylor enjoyed last season. The problems have led to speculation about lineup changes that do not appear imminent and Nelson, among others, is ready to change directions Sunday.

“It’s understanding what we need to be better at,” center Ryan Kelly said. “This is a league where if somebody sees something one week, they’re going to do it another. So until we put a stop to it, it’s going to keep bleeding. For us, it’s about just figuring it out.”

THE REVERSAL

A year ago, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked 47 times, the NFL’s second-highest total behind Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. This year, Tannehill has only taken four sacks behind a line with two new starters — rookie right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere of Ohio State and Aaron Brewer at left guard — and that lost three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan to a knee injury in a blowout loss at Buffalo.

“We put a lot of focus and attention on that throughout the offseason,” Tannehill said. “It is really a full unit thing, right? It is the blocking up front, it is myself getting the ball out and receivers winning in a quick time so the ball can come out.”