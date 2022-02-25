 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
BBC World News CNBC World
CNN International Euronews

How to Watch International Ukraine Coverage Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Matt Tamanini

With news of the Russian offensive in Ukraine changing every minute, many U.S. consumers have been struggling to find news-focused programming outside of the traditional cable and broadcast options. For many, the best option for straight-forward news coverage will come from international — and internationally focused — broadcasters.

Based on The Streamable’s analysis of options, viewers can get the best cross-section of domestic and international coverage of events in Ukraine by signing up for a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

fuboTV’s free trial provides access to many of the most popular domestic news networks on its basic package, and customers can add on a wide range of international options at a competitive price. While the streamer’s standard channel lineup doesn’t include BBC World News, CNBC World, or Euronews, all three are available for an additional $2.99 per month.

Sling TV is another cost-effective streaming option, thanks in part to a free trial. Depending on the package that a consumer selects, they will have a variety of domestic news options, and while they do not have all three of the international choices that fuboTV has, the streamer does carry BBC World News and Euronews for an additional $6 per month on top of their $35 monthly fee.

If CNN International is your preferred international news broadcaster, DIRECTV STREAM might be the best option for you. While both DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu Live TV both begin at $69.99 per month and offer the network as part of their standard packages, the former is currently offering a free trial, so new customers will be able to watch CNN International, CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC before having to pay.

DIRECTV STREAM also offers CNBC World on its $89.99 tier and BBC World News at the $104.99 per month level.

In addition to CNN International and the three domestic options available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV also includesABC News Live and provides a package that includes CNBC World for an extra $8 per month.

While each only offers one of the four international networks that we included in our analysis, both Philo and YouTube TV provide BBC World News as part of their standard offerings. Philo offers a free trial and once that expires, costs $25 per month; YouTube TV runs $64.99/month. YouTube TV’s standard package, however, also includes ABC News Live, CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC as well.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
BBC World News≥ $104.99^
$2.99		-^
$6		^
$6
CNBC World≥ $89.99^
$2.99		^
$8		----
CNN International-----
Euronews-^
$2.99		--^
$6		^
$6		-
CNN--
MSNBC--
Fox News--
ABC News Live----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSNBC, Fox News, and ABC News Live + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $2.99 News Plus
Includes: BBC World News, CNBC World, and Euronews

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: BBC World News, CNBC World, CNN International, CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News + 32 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CNN International, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, and ABC News Live + 29 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 Entertainment Add-on
Includes: CNBC World

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News + 21 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: BBC World News and Euronews

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BBC World News, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, and ABC News Live + 29 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: BBC World News + 18 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.