How to Watch ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The latest adaptation of the classic Anne Rice novel “Interview With The Vampire” is wrapping up its first season Sunday, Nov. 13 on AMC. The series focuses on Louis de Pointe du Lac, whose life is changed forever when he meets the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt in 1910’s New Orleans. The series is an epic tale of blood, love, and the trials of immortality, and features some of the most beloved literary characters ever created. Fans can watch the season finale on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

How to Watch ‘Interview With The Vampire’ Series Premiere

When: Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. ET TV: AMC

AMC Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

The season finale of “Interview with the Vampire” will air simultaneously on AMC’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service AMC+.

About ‘Interview With the Vampire’

This sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice’s revolutionary gothic novel, “Interview with the Vampire” focuses on Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and Claudia (Bailey Bass) in a dark and sweeping tale of romance, violence, and the dangers of living forever, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

This season, Louis has turned away from his former life forever. Now a vampire, he must navigate his new life of immortality as best he can. Claudia has seemingly killed Lestat, and she and Louis are preparing to leave New Orleans after having attracted too much attention. Louis has also revealed that his young familiar, Rashid, is actually the ancient vampire Armand. You’ll have to watch to find out what shocking reveals the season finale of “Interview With the Vampire ” has in store.

How to Stream ‘Interview With The Vampire’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Interview With The Vampire” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with AMC+.