How to Watch Alabama vs. Iona Game Live Online on November 25, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the Iona Gaels face the #10 Alabama Crimson Tide from HP Field House. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Iona Gaels vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Iona vs. Alabama game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Alabama vs. Iona Game Preview: Bama meets Iona in Kissimmee

Alabama (4-0) vs. Iona (5-0)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama is set to take on Iona in a postseason game in Kissimmee. Iona earned an 81-65 win over North Alabama on Saturday, while Alabama walked away with an 86-59 blowout win against Oakland on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Iona’s Tyson Jolly, Dylan van Eyck and Berrick JeanLouis have combined to score 42 percent of all Gaels points this season.SHACKELFORD CAN SHOOT: Jaden Shackelford has connected on 35.9 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 29 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gaels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Crimson Tide. Iona has an assist on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Alabama has assists on 47 of 97 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Gaels have averaged 28.8 free throws per game.