How to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Iowa State Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #19 Iowa State Cyclones face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions from James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

The Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff on ESPN+?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game.

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Iowa State Game Preview: Williams, UAPB visit No. 19 Iowa State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-7) vs. No. 19 Iowa State (6-0)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Shawn Williams and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will battle Izaiah Brockington and No. 19 Iowa State. Williams has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games. Brockington is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Golden Lions have been led by Williams and Trey Sampson. Williams is averaging 15.4 points while Sampson is accounting for 13 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Cyclones have been led by Brockington and Tyrese Hunter. Brockington has averaged 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while Hunter has put up 13.2 points, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals per contest.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Williams has had his hand in 44 percent of all Arkansas-Pine Bluff field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 61.6 points and allowing 84.1 points during those contests. Iowa State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73.5 points while giving up 57.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cyclones. Iowa State has an assist on 47 of 88 field goals (53.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Arkansas-Pine Bluff has assists on 35 of 61 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State is rated second in the Big 12 with an average of 72 possessions per game.

