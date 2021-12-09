How to Watch Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Live Online on December 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the #19 Iowa State Cyclones face the Iowa Hawkeyes from James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa State vs. Iowa game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Iowa on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Iowa game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Iowa on fuboTV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Iowa game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Iowa on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Iowa game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Iowa on Sling TV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Iowa game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Iowa on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Iowa game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Iowa on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa State vs. Iowa game.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Iowa on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa State vs. Iowa game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Preview: Iowa faces tough test vs No. 17 Iowa State

Iowa (7-2) vs. No. 17 Iowa State (8-0)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Iowa State presents a tough challenge for Iowa. Iowa has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Iowa State has moved up to No. 17 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Creighton last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Iowa State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Izaiah Brockington, Gabe Kalscheur, Aljaz Kunc and George Conditt IV have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Cyclones points over the last five games.MIGHTY MURRAY: Keegan Murray has connected on 33.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Iowa State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75.4 points while giving up 58.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cyclones have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hawkeyes. Iowa State has an assist on 44 of 76 field goals (57.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while Iowa has assists on 40 of 86 field goals (46.5 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Iowa State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.5 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.