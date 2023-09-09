How to Watch Iowa vs. Iowa State 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, the Iowa State Cyclones will look to claim the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the second-straight year as they welcome their in-state rival No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes to Ames. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Will Iowa State’s defense turn in another stellar performance after holding Northern Iowa to just 9 points in Week 1, or will Brian Ferentz’s Hawkeye offense finally crack his contractually obligated 25-point mark?

How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Location: Jack Trice Stadium | 1732 S 4th St, Ames, IA 50011

Jack Trice Stadium | 1732 S 4th St, Ames, IA 50011 TV: Fox

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Iowa vs. Iowa State Game

The Iowa State vs. Iowa game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream Fox on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Iowa State on Sling TV?

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Iowa on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Iowa on Fubo?

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Iowa on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Iowa on YouTube TV?

Iowa State vs. Iowa Live Stream

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Preview: CyHawk Trophy at stake when Hawkeyes and Cyclones meet in annual rivalry game

Iowa (1-0) at Iowa State (1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Iowa by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Iowa leads 46-23.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa, which dropped out of the AP Top 25 following a so-so performance against Utah State, is out to recapture the CyHawk Trophy. The Cyclones ended a six-game losing streak in the series with a 10-7 win in Iowa City, one of their few bright spots last season. Iowa State was satisfied with its win over Northern Iowa last week, and a victory over its cross-state rival would add to the confidence of a team that entered the season reeling from losing five projected starters in a gambling sting.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa offensive line vs. Iowa State defensive line. One of the Hawkeyes’ biggest question marks was their O-line, and its performance against Utah State’s undersized defensive front didn’t offer a satisfactory answer. Iowa, which traditionally bullies opponents with its run game, managed just 2.4 yards per carry against an undersized opponent. The Cyclones recorded five sacks against UNI thanks to the disruption caused by the D-line; Tyler Onydim’s star is rising after he made four tackles while playing just 11 snaps.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa: The TE combination of Luke Lachey and Erick All is going to be a handful for defenses. They combined for 10 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown against Utah State, with Lachey tying a career high with seven receptions. Lachey and All, who transferred from Michigan, have combined for 100 career receptions for 1,184 yards and seven TDs.

Iowa State: CB Jeremiah Cooper played the best game of his career with an interception return for a touchdown, another pick and strong run defense. He and TJ Tampa are formidable in the secondary.

FACTS & FIGURES

A win would give Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz 200 for his career as a Division I coach. … Iowa has won five straight in Ames by an average of 6.8 points. Two of the wins have been by three points or less. … Iowa State has held 16 straight opponents under 400 total yards, the second-longest streak in the country. … Rocco Becht threw for two touchdowns and ran for another against UNI, making him the first Cyclones quarterback to do that in a first career start since Sage Rosenfels against Indiana State in 1999. … Hawkeyes are 24-8 in their last 32 rivalry trophy games (Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin).