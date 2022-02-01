 Skip to Content
How to Watch Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #23 Iowa State Cyclones face the #5 Kansas Jayhawks from James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas Jayhawks

The Iowa State vs. Kansas game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Kansas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Kansas game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Kansas on Sling TV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Kansas game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Kansas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Kansas game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Kansas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Kansas game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Kansas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Kansas game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Kansas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa State vs. Kansas game.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Kansas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa State vs. Kansas game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Preview: Brockington and the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones host conference foe No. 5 Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (16-5, 3-5 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas faces No. 23 Iowa State in Big 12 action Tuesday.

The Cyclones have gone 12-2 in home games. Iowa State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jayhawks are 6-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas leads the Big 12 scoring 80.6 points per game while shooting 48.9%.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks won the last meeting 62-61 on Jan. 12. Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izaiah Brockington is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

David McCormack is averaging 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Agbaji is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

