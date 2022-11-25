How to Watch North Carolina vs. Iowa State Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST, the Iowa State Cyclones face the #1 North Carolina Tar Heels. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

The Iowa State vs. North Carolina game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. North Carolina on Sling TV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. North Carolina on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. North Carolina on fuboTV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. North Carolina on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. North Carolina on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. North Carolina game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. North Carolina on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa State vs. North Carolina game.

North Carolina vs. Iowa State Game Preview: Iowa State Cyclones play the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (4-0)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones take on the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels in Portland, Oregon.

Iowa State went 22-13 overall with a 15-2 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Cyclones gave up 62.5 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

North Carolina went 29-10 overall with a 14-5 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Tar Heels averaged 77.9 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 35.8% from deep last season.