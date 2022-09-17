How to Watch Ohio vs. Iowa State Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Iowa State Cyclones face the Ohio Bobcats from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, IA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Ohio Bobcats

When: Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Ohio game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more. But, depending on what game you want to watch, we’re going to breakdown what you can and cannot stream with a subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Ohio vs. Iowa State Game Preview: Cyclones try for 1st 3-0 start since 2012 when Ohio visits

Ohio (1-1) at Iowa State (2-0), Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT (ESPN+)

Line: Iowa State by 18 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Iowa State leads 7-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa State is coming off its CyHawk Game win over Iowa and is a week away from its Big 12 opener against defending conference champion and 17th-ranked Baylor. The Cyclones can’t allow this to be a trap game. Ohio, which lost at Penn State last week, is playing back-to-back road games against Power Five opponents for the first time since 2016.

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio WR James Bostic vs. Iowa State secondary. The 6-foot-3, 229-pound Bostic caught only five balls in his first season with the Bobcats. Now he’s a go-to receiver, averaging better than 18 yards on his team-high nine receptions. The Cyclones held Iowa to 92 yards passing, but that can be attributed more to the Hawkeyes’ ineptitude. Iowa State gave up passes of 30, 29 and 41 yards to Southeast Missouri State two weeks ago

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio: FS Tariq Drake played 80 snaps against Florida Atlantic and 70 against Penn State, and coach Tim Albin said that’s too many. It would be asking a lot for him to play so many a third week in a row, especially against a physical Iowa State offense.

Iowa State: LB Colby Reeder is in his first year with the Cyclones after transferring from Delaware but his seventh in college football because of a medical hardship and the COVID-19 year. He is the Big 12 newcomer of the week after recording an interception, a tackle for loss to go with three other stops and two quarterback hurries against Iowa.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Cyclones are on a five-game home win streak and look to start 3-0 for the first time since 2012. … ISU WR Xavier Hutchinson already has 19 catches for 226 yards and his four receiving touchdowns are most in program history in the first two games. … Ohio is among 12 teams that have yet to commit a turnover. … The Bobcats’ five sacks against Penn State were its most against a Power Five opponent since they had the same number against Kansas in 2017.