How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Matt Tamanini
Matt is The Streamable's News Editor and resident Ohio State fan. You can find him covering everything from breaking news to streaming comparisons to sporting events. Matt is extremely well-rounded, having worked for the Big Ten Conference, BroadwayWorld, True Crime Obsessed, and Land-Grant Holy Land before joining TS. He cut the cord in 2014, streams with a Fire TV, and his favorite titles include "The Bear," "The Great British Bake Off," "Mrs. Davis," and anything on the Hallmark Channel.
Matt Tamanini

After back-to-back losses, the Iowa State Cyclones are hoping to get right as they welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys to Ames on Saturday, Sept. 23. While the Cyclones are 1-2 on the early season, the Pokes are 2-1 as both enter the Big 12 portion of the schedule. You can catch all of the action when the game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on FS1, which you can stream with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Iowa State and Oklahoma State Game

The Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$79.99 $84.99 $76.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
FS1 - -

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State game on FS1 with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State game on FS1 with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State on Fubo?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State game on FS1 with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Live Stream

