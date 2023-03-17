How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Iowa State March Madness Game Live Online on March 17, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT, the #23 Iowa State Cyclones face the #25 Pittsburgh Panthers from Greensboro Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

The Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream truTV on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Pittsburgh vs. Iowa State Game Preview: Iowa State Cyclones face Pittsburgh Panthers in opening round of NCAA Tournament

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11, 14-6 ACC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (19-13, 9-9 Big 12)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -4.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones and Pittsburgh Panthers play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Cyclones have gone 9-9 against Big 12 opponents, with a 10-4 record in non-conference play. Iowa State is ninth in the Big 12 with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Grill averaging 3.5.

The Panthers are 14-6 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is fifth in the ACC scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grill is averaging 9.5 points for the Cyclones. Jaren Holmes is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Blake Hinson is averaging 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Greg Elliott is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.