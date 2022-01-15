How to Watch Texas vs. Iowa State Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the #15 Iowa State Cyclones face the #21 Texas Longhorns from James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Texas Longhorns

When: Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Iowa State vs. Texas game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Texas vs. Iowa State Game Preview: No. 21 Texas plays No. 15 Iowa State after Jones' 22-point game

Texas Longhorns (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (13-3, 1-3 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Texas faces the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones after Andrew Jones scored 22 points in Texas’ 66-52 win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cyclones have gone 10-1 in home games. Iowa State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Longhorns are 3-1 in conference games. Texas ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 4.0.

The Cyclones and Longhorns face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cyclones. Izaiah Brockington is averaging 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Allen is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 6.9 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.