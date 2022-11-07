 Skip to Content
How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Iowa Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Iowa Hawkeyes face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

The Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPNU on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman on Sling TV?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman game on ESPNU with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman game on ESPNU with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman on fuboTV?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Bethune-Cookman vs. Iowa Game Preview: Iowa Hawkeyes begin season at home against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -24.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in the season opener.

Iowa finished 26-10 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawkeyes allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 9-21 overall with a 4-13 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.5 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

