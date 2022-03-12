How to Watch Indiana vs. Iowa Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the #24 Iowa Hawkeyes face the Indiana Hoosiers from Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Iowa vs. Indiana game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Indiana on fuboTV?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Indiana game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Indiana on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Indiana game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Indiana on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Indiana game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Iowa vs. Indiana on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Indiana game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Iowa vs. Indiana on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Indiana game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Indiana on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa vs. Indiana game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Indiana on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa vs. Indiana game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Iowa vs. Indiana Live Stream

Indiana vs. Iowa Game Preview: Iowa squares off against Indiana in Big Ten Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers (20-12, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (24-9, 12-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -6; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes square off against the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hawkeyes have gone 15-3 in home games. Iowa is fourth in college basketball averaging 84.2 points and is shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Hoosiers have gone 9-11 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana averages 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Iowa won the last meeting 83-74 on Jan. 14. Kris Murray scored 29 to help lead Iowa to the win, and Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points for Indiana.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Bohannon averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Keegan Murray is averaging 23.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Xavier Johnson is averaging 12 points and 4.9 assists for the Hoosiers. Jackson-Davis is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 88.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.