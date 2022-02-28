How to Watch Northwestern vs. Iowa Game Live Online on February 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #25 Iowa Hawkeyes face the Northwestern Wildcats from Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats

The Iowa vs. Northwestern game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Northwestern vs. Iowa Game Preview: Northwestern visits No. 25 Iowa after Perkins' 20-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (13-14, 6-12 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Iowa hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Tony Perkins scored 20 points in Iowa’s 88-78 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 14-3 in home games. Iowa is 18-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.5 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 6-12 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawkeyes and Wildcats face off Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keegan Murray is scoring 23.2 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Hawkeyes. Kris Murray is averaging 6.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for Iowa.

Pete Nance is averaging 15 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Boo Buie is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.