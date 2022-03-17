 Skip to Content
How to Watch Richmond vs. Iowa Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the #16 Iowa Hawkeyes face the Richmond Spiders from KeyBank Center. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Richmond Spiders

The Iowa vs. Richmond game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream truTV on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Richmond on Sling TV?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Richmond game on truTV with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Richmond on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Richmond game on truTV with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Richmond on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Richmond game on truTV with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Richmond on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Iowa vs. Richmond game on truTV with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Richmond on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa vs. Richmond game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Richmond on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa vs. Richmond game.

Can you stream Iowa vs. Richmond on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer truTV so you won’t be able to stream the Iowa vs. Richmond game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: truTV + 23 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: truTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: truTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: truTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Richmond vs. Iowa Game Preview: Iowa and Richmond meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Richmond Spiders (23-12, 10-8 A-10) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (26-9, 12-8 Big Ten)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes face the Richmond Spiders in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes are 12-8 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is fourth in the Big Ten shooting 36.8% from downtown, led by Luc Laketa shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Spiders are 10-8 against A-10 opponents. Richmond ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keegan Murray is averaging 23.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Jacob Gilyard averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Tyler Burton is averaging 10 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

