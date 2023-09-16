How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Iowa 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable
On Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT, the #25 Iowa Hawkeyes face the Western Michigan Broncos from Kinnick Stadium. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Western Michigan Broncos
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
- Location: Kinnick Stadium | Iowa City, IA 52240
- TV Channel: Big 10 Network
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
The Iowa vs. Western Michigan game will be streaming on Big 10 Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Iowa vs. Western Michigan on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Iowa vs. Western Michigan game on Big Ten Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Iowa vs. Western Michigan on Fubo?
You can watch the Iowa vs. Western Michigan game on Big Ten Network with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Iowa vs. Western Michigan on Sling TV?
You can watch the Iowa vs. Western Michigan game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Iowa vs. Western Michigan on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the Iowa vs. Western Michigan game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Iowa vs. Western Michigan on YouTube TV?
You can watch the Iowa vs. Western Michigan game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
