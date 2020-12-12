How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin on Fox Sports 1 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST, the #16 Iowa Hawkeyes face the Wisconsin Badgers from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.