 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC Peacock

How to Watch Ireland vs. England in Six Nations Rugby Final Round Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The final round of the Six Nations Rugby Championship takes place Saturday, March 18 on NBC, CNBC and Peacock. Defending champion France is out, and Ireland has a chance to capture its fifth outright title since the Six Nations era began in 2000. Will the Irish squad be able to take down England and secure the championship, or will the day after St. Patrick’s Day bring bad luck for the team? Watch the Six Nations Rugby Championship with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Ireland vs. England Six Nations Rugby Final

You’ll also be able to watch the Ireland vs. England Six Nations Rugby final live with a subscription to Peacock.

About Ireland vs. England Six Nations Rugby Final

The Six Nations intercontinental rugby tournament brings national teams from England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales together to scrum it out every year. NBC Sports’ Six Nations coverage is part of an extensive collection of rugby programming across NBC Sports platforms which spans the calendar year, including the HSBC Sevens Series, Premiership Rugby, and the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

With a win over England, Ireland would earn their first Grand Slam title since 2018 (winning all five matches) and second consecutive Triple Crown title (when one of the Home Nations of England, Ireland, Scotland, or Wales wins all three of their matches against the other). Ireland is undefeated so far in the competition and is looking to secure its 15th outright title overall.

How to Stream Ireland vs. England Six Nations Rugby Final on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Ireland vs. England Six Nations Rugby Final using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of Ireland vs. Scotland in 2023 Six Nations Rugby Championship

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.