How to Watch Ireland vs. England in Six Nations Rugby Final Round Live For Free Without Cable

The final round of the Six Nations Rugby Championship takes place Saturday, March 18 on NBC, CNBC and Peacock. Defending champion France is out, and Ireland has a chance to capture its fifth outright title since the Six Nations era began in 2000. Will the Irish squad be able to take down England and secure the championship, or will the day after St. Patrick’s Day bring bad luck for the team? Watch the Six Nations Rugby Championship with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Six Nations intercontinental rugby tournament brings national teams from England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales together to scrum it out every year. NBC Sports’ Six Nations coverage is part of an extensive collection of rugby programming across NBC Sports platforms which spans the calendar year, including the HSBC Sevens Series, Premiership Rugby, and the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

With a win over England, Ireland would earn their first Grand Slam title since 2018 (winning all five matches) and second consecutive Triple Crown title (when one of the Home Nations of England, Ireland, Scotland, or Wales wins all three of their matches against the other). Ireland is undefeated so far in the competition and is looking to secure its 15th outright title overall.

