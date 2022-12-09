How to Watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Binge’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The sequel to the highly popular “ Purge ” parody “ The Binge ” is coming to Hulu on Friday, Dec. 9. “ It's a Wonderful Binge ” is set in an alternate near-future, in which drugs and alcohol are completely banned… except for one day a year when everything is legl. This year, that day has fallen on Christmas. What sort of holiday cheer can be spread when everyone is stoned or soused to the gills? You can watch It's a Wonderful Binge with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu ..

About 'It's a Wonderful Binge'

Imagine, if you will, a future in which all intoxicating substances are banned. Every day, Americans must trudge through life stone-cold sober…except for one glorious day of the year in which all drugs and alcohol become completely legal. But what kind of holiday magic would ensue if Binge Day were to land on a major celebration…say, Christmas? Well, this is the year it’s finally happened!

Several years after their first Binge, best friends Hags, Andrew, Sarah, and Kimi face the realities of young adulthood as the annual Binge Day is moved to Christmas Eve. Amidst the chaos, Hags plans a proposal to Sarah while Andrew deals with his rocky relationships with his family and his girlfriend Kimmi. Will they survive this holiday season?

This new holiday adventure will feature magical storybooks, catchy songs, stop-motion animation… and drugs! Lots of them! Merry Bingemas!

Can you watch 'It's a Wonderful Binge' for free?

Yes, Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch It's a Wonderful Binge on Hulu.

Can you watch 'It's a Wonderful Binge' offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download It's a Wonderful Binge and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream 'It's a Wonderful Binge'?

You can watch It's a Wonderful Binge on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'It's a Wonderful Binge' Trailer