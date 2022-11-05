How to Watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ Christmas Movies for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
Halloween is over, and suddenly Thanksgiving is nearly upon us. But if you're ready to skip past Turkey Day and get right into the Christmas season, you're probably wondering when Lifetime's slate of original Christmas movies begins. There's good news if so, because "It's a Wonderful Lifetime," the schedule of Christmas movies exclusive to Lifetime, begins Saturday, Nov. 5.
How to Watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’
- When: Starts Saturday, Nov. 5
- TV: Lifetime
- Stream: Lifetime is available on streaming services.
Click here for a full list of Christmas and holiday movies from every channel and streaming platform this season
About ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’
Lifetime loves to celebrate the holiday season, and this year they are bringing 20 brand-new, original Christmas movies to their network for fans to enjoy. Check below for a full list of the Lifetime original offerings coming to “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” this season, starting this weekend with “Merry Swissmass!”
- Saturday, Nov. 5 | ‘Merry Swissmas’ starring Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
- Saturday, Nov. 12 | “Reindeer Games Homecoming” starring Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening
- Friday, Nov. 18 | “A Country Christmas Harmony” starring Brooke Elliot, Brandon Quinn, and Danny Pintauro
- Saturday, Nov. 19 | ‘Santa Bootcamp’ starring Rita Moreno, Emily Kinney, and Patrick Cassidy
- Thursday, Nov. 24 | “Baking All the Way” starring Corey Lee and Yannick Bisson
- Friday, Nov. 25 | ‘Steppin’ Into the Holidays’ starring Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer
- Saturday, Nov. 26 | ‘The 12 Days of Christmas Eve’ starring Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer
- Sunday, Nov. 27 | ‘A Christmas Spark’ starring Jane Seymour and Joe Lando
- Thursday, Dec. 1 | “Serving Up the Holidays” starring Britt Irvin and Zach Roerig
- Friday, Dec. 2 | “Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas” starring Valery Ortiz and Brandon Quinn
- Saturday, Dec. 3 | ‘A New Orleans Noel’ starring Keisha Knight Pulliam, Brad James, and Patti LaBelle
- Sunday, Dec. 4 | “Merry Textmas” starring Ariana Ron Pedrique and Rodrigo Massa
- Thursday, Dec. 8 | “Scentsational Christmas” starring Nazeen Contractor and Mykee Selkin
- Friday, Dec. 9 | ‘A Recipe For Joy’ starring Erin Agostino and Dillon Casey
- Saturday, Dec. 10 | “Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas” starring Naturi Naughton and Luke James
- Sunday, Dec. 11 | ‘Single and Ready to Jingle’ starring Natasha Wilson
- Thursday, Dec. 15 | “Record Breaking Christmas” starring Michelle Argyis and Andrew Bushell
- Friday, Dec. 16 | “A Christmas to Treasure” starring Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey
- Saturday, Dec. 17 | ‘The Holiday Dating Guide’ starring Maria Menounos
- Sunday, Dec. 18 | “Wrapped Up in Love” starring Brittany Bristow and Oliver Renaud
How to Stream ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Philo, and Hulu Live TV.
