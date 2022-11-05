How to Watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ Christmas Movies for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Halloween is over, and suddenly Thanksgiving is nearly upon us. But if you’re ready to skip past Turkey Day and get right into the Christmas season, you’re probably wondering when Lifetime’s slate of original Christmas movies begins. There’s good news if so, because “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime,” the schedule of Christmas movies exclusive to Lifetime, begins Saturday, Nov. 5. You can watch every Lifetime Christmas movie of this season with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’

Get 50% OFF $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

About ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’

Lifetime loves to celebrate the holiday season, and this year they are bringing 20 brand-new, original Christmas movies to their network for fans to enjoy. Check below for a full list of the Lifetime original offerings coming to “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” this season, starting this weekend with “Merry Swissmass!”

Saturday, Nov. 5 | ‘Merry Swissmas’ starring Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon

| ‘Merry Swissmas’ starring Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon Saturday, Nov. 12 | “Reindeer Games Homecoming” starring Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening

| “Reindeer Games Homecoming” starring Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening Friday, Nov. 18 | “A Country Christmas Harmony” starring Brooke Elliot, Brandon Quinn, and Danny Pintauro

| “A Country Christmas Harmony” starring Brooke Elliot, Brandon Quinn, and Danny Pintauro Saturday, Nov. 19 | ‘Santa Bootcamp’ starring Rita Moreno, Emily Kinney, and Patrick Cassidy

| ‘Santa Bootcamp’ starring Rita Moreno, Emily Kinney, and Patrick Cassidy Thursday, Nov. 24 | “Baking All the Way” starring Corey Lee and Yannick Bisson

| “Baking All the Way” starring Corey Lee and Yannick Bisson Friday, Nov. 25 | ‘Steppin’ Into the Holidays’ starring Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer

| ‘Steppin’ Into the Holidays’ starring Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer Saturday, Nov. 26 | ‘The 12 Days of Christmas Eve’ starring Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer

| ‘The 12 Days of Christmas Eve’ starring Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer Sunday, Nov. 27 | ‘A Christmas Spark’ starring Jane Seymour and Joe Lando

| ‘A Christmas Spark’ starring Jane Seymour and Joe Lando Thursday, Dec. 1 | “Serving Up the Holidays” starring Britt Irvin and Zach Roerig

| “Serving Up the Holidays” starring Britt Irvin and Zach Roerig Friday, Dec. 2 | “Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas” starring Valery Ortiz and Brandon Quinn

| “Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas” starring Valery Ortiz and Brandon Quinn Saturday, Dec. 3 | ‘A New Orleans Noel’ starring Keisha Knight Pulliam, Brad James, and Patti LaBelle

| ‘A New Orleans Noel’ starring Keisha Knight Pulliam, Brad James, and Patti LaBelle Sunday, Dec. 4 | “Merry Textmas” starring Ariana Ron Pedrique and Rodrigo Massa

| “Merry Textmas” starring Ariana Ron Pedrique and Rodrigo Massa Thursday, Dec. 8 | “Scentsational Christmas” starring Nazeen Contractor and Mykee Selkin

| “Scentsational Christmas” starring Nazeen Contractor and Mykee Selkin Friday, Dec. 9 | ‘A Recipe For Joy’ starring Erin Agostino and Dillon Casey

| ‘A Recipe For Joy’ starring Erin Agostino and Dillon Casey Saturday, Dec. 10 | “Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas” starring Naturi Naughton and Luke James

| “Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas” starring Naturi Naughton and Luke James Sunday, Dec. 11 | ‘Single and Ready to Jingle’ starring Natasha Wilson

| ‘Single and Ready to Jingle’ starring Natasha Wilson Thursday, Dec. 15 | “Record Breaking Christmas” starring Michelle Argyis and Andrew Bushell

| “Record Breaking Christmas” starring Michelle Argyis and Andrew Bushell Friday, Dec. 16 | “A Christmas to Treasure” starring Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey

| “A Christmas to Treasure” starring Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey Saturday, Dec. 17 | ‘The Holiday Dating Guide’ starring Maria Menounos

| ‘The Holiday Dating Guide’ starring Maria Menounos Sunday, Dec. 18 | “Wrapped Up in Love” starring Brittany Bristow and Oliver Renaud

How to Stream ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Philo, and Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services