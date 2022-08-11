 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘It’s CompliPlated’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Tabitha Brown hosts a new plant-based food competition series, “It’s CompliPlated.” This is the first vegan cooking show in Food Network’s 28-year history. Join Brown on this exciting adventure when the new series premieres on the Food Network and discovery+ on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch “It’s CompliPlated” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘It’s CompliPlated’ Series Premiere

New episodes of “It’s CompliPlated” will also be available to stream on-demand on discovery+.

About ‘It’s CompliPlated’

“It’s CompliPlated” brings viewers a unique twist on the classic cooking competition shows. In the new series, four chefs will go head to head to prepare meals that everyone can enjoy, regardless of their food allergies, intolerances, and preferences. The chefs will create tasty dishes in three rounds of cooking challenges.

Maneet Chauhan is a judge alongside a rotating panel of other judges. An added challenge is that each panel of judges has different dietary restrictions and preferences that the chefs must follow, no matter how complicated they may be. Some rounds will feature gluten-free dishes, while others will be vegan.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream the new series “It’s CompliPlated.” If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

How to Stream the ‘It’s CompliPlated’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “It’s CompliPlated” series premiere on Food Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Food Network

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Food Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Food Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Food Network + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Food Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Food Network + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Food Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

