How to Watch ‘It’s CompliPlated’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Tabitha Brown hosts a new plant-based food competition series, “It’s CompliPlated.” This is the first vegan cooking show in Food Network’s 28-year history. Join Brown on this exciting adventure when the new series premieres on the Food Network and discovery+ on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch “It’s CompliPlated” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘It’s CompliPlated’ Series Premiere

New episodes of “It’s CompliPlated” will also be available to stream on-demand on discovery+.

About ‘It’s CompliPlated’

“It’s CompliPlated” brings viewers a unique twist on the classic cooking competition shows. In the new series, four chefs will go head to head to prepare meals that everyone can enjoy, regardless of their food allergies, intolerances, and preferences. The chefs will create tasty dishes in three rounds of cooking challenges.

Maneet Chauhan is a judge alongside a rotating panel of other judges. An added challenge is that each panel of judges has different dietary restrictions and preferences that the chefs must follow, no matter how complicated they may be. Some rounds will feature gluten-free dishes, while others will be vegan.

Need ideas on how to get started on plant-based cooking? Join @IamTabithaBrown for a sneak peek at all the vegan pantry essentials on new show #ItsCompliPlated, premiering Thursday at 10|9c. Stream it the same day on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/ceWXZDtC8P — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) August 9, 2022

